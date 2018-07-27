Nebbi Police Accused of Ballot Stuffing

In short
The accusations went public shortly after 4 pm when polling stations were closed to pave way for vote counting. The FDC monitoring team led by Obongi County MP Hassan Fungaroo Kaps and Musema Bruce, the FDC candidate in Arua Municipality, raised a red flag over a Police Medical vehicle that was reportedly cited carrying pre-ticked ballot papers.
Nebbi Police Accused of Ballot Stuffing27 Jul 2018, 20:02 Comments 115 Views Nebbi, Uganda Election Parliament Polls Updates
MP Fungaroo Hassan speaking to the press at the offices of EC in Nebbi while the RPC Musinguzi looks on at the background on alleged ballot staffing
In short
IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.