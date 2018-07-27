Nebbi Police Accused of Ballot Stuffing

MP Fungaroo Hassan speaking to the press at the offices of EC in Nebbi while the RPC Musinguzi looks on at the background on alleged ballot staffing

In short

The accusations went public shortly after 4 pm when polling stations were closed to pave way for vote counting. The FDC monitoring team led by Obongi County MP Hassan Fungaroo Kaps and Musema Bruce, the FDC candidate in Arua Municipality, raised a red flag over a Police Medical vehicle that was reportedly cited carrying pre-ticked ballot papers.