In 2020 September, former Kampala Mayor Nasser Ntege Sebaggala also slipped in his bathroom and was hospitalised. Musician Catherine Kusasiira also slipped in her bathroom the same year. Such scenarios have become common in the country. According to experts, such accidents are a result of many contractors or house owners trying to cut building costs and as a result some wrong tiles on bathroom floors
Need to Save Money on Floor Tiles Turning into Death Trap in Homes
10 Apr 2022
