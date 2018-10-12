Negotiations over Sugarcane Price Hits Snag

In short
Cosmas Byaruhanga, the Chairperson Masindi sugar cane growers Association limited says that all along they have been engaging Kinyara sugar works company officials over the new cane price for this financial year but nothing fruitful has come out of the discussions.
Negotiations over Sugarcane Price Hits Snag12 Oct 2018, 11:53 Comments 161 Views Masindi, Uganda Business and finance Analysis
In short
Tagged with: sugarcane price kinyara sugar works
IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.