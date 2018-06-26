Michael Wambi
African Negotiators Tipped On Water Resources Conflicts

Destroyed Wetlands in Kampala. An individual Could in future sue on behalf of such a resources once an international law come in place to accord natural resources right to sue. Linda Nabusayi/PPU

In short
The growing population, climate change, water for irrigation combined with desire for electricity generation are new challenges to negotiators around transboundary water resources in Africa like elsewhere in the World.The Global Water Partnership says the first step is to train African lawyers, water officers and diplomats on international Water Law.

 

