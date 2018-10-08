Neighbors of Arapai Cattle Market Decry of Poor Hygiene

Women buying cabbage transported from Mbale to Arapai Cattle Market, the prices ranged from 400 - 1000 shillings per cabbage Login to license this image from 1$.

Simon Peter Emetu, the Arapai Sub County LC 3 chairperson, says the market attracts people of different characters, adding that they have asked the contractor to employ staff to keep directing traders to the pit latrines.