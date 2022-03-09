In short
A March 7th, 2022 letter signed by Barirega Akankwasah, the Executive Director of NEMA accuses Nayankumar of draining a wetland to establish a factory without approval from NEMA contrary to section 157 of National Environment Act No.5 of 2019.
NEMA Blocks Investor From Establishing Factory in Wetland
9 Mar 2022
Rubanda, Western Region, Uganda
