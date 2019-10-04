Christopher Kisekka
Nema Halts Activities of Chinese Firm in Katonga Wetland

4 Oct 2019 Mpigi, Uganda

In short
According to NEMA Deputy Executive Director Christine Akello, the Chinese firm had applied for a user permit for 40 acres of land to develop warehousing units but inspectors from NEMA visited the site and discovered that the said activities could only be done on only six acres.

 

