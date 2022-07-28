NEMA Okays Resumption of Kitubulu Resort Project Under Strict Conditions

In short

In December last year, NEMA halted the works at the site citing non-compliance with environmental laws citing "over breach of conditions in the Environment and Social Impact Assessment Certificate No. NEMA/EIA/11651 earlier issues to the developer by NEMA in 2010. The developer commenced work without a lakeshore user permit which is a legal requirement, and there were also concerns of siltation of Lake Victoria by the soil from the site."