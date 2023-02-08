NEMA Resorts to Express Penalty Scheme to Deter Environmental Breaches

In short
According to NEMA, effective April 1st, the authority will implement the Express Penalty Scheme-EPS for individuals and organizations that breach the National Environment Act.
NEMA Resorts to Express Penalty Scheme to Deter Environmental Breaches8 Feb 2023, 17:04 Comments 125 Views Crime Health Environment Report
Mototists navigating through a flooded Queen's Way along Kampala-Entebbe Road attributed to wetland encroachment. Photo by Dominic Ochola
In short
Mentioned: National Forestry Authority – NFA The National Environment Management Authority – NEMA Uganda National Roads Authority – UNRA
IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.