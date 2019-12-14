Christopher Kisekka
12:21

NEMA Snubs CSOs Petition on Oil Pipeline Assessment Report

14 Dec 2019, 12:14 Comments 233 Views Kampala, Uganda Environment Misc East Africa Report
NEMA Executive Director Dr Tom Okurut

NEMA Executive Director Dr Tom Okurut

In short
The National Agricultural Management Authority-NEMA has snubbed a petition by civil societies under Civil Society Coalition on Oil and Gas-CSCO which requested the environment body not to approve the east African oil pipeline environment and social impact assessment report.

 

Tagged with: CSO civil society company construction crude oil environment foreign company gas oil oil pipeline
Mentioned: ACODE Dickens Kamugisha ESIA NEMA Tom Okurut Uganda

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.