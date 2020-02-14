In short
Nicholas Magala, Central region Senior Environment Inspector at NEMA has led a team of enforcement officers to destroy all plantations in wetlands as well reclaiming the river bank from any unfriendly human activities.
NEMA Starts Restoration of Wetlands in Rakai District
Part of the cleared Banana Plantation in Kyotera Wetlands, NEMA is in a campaign to restore all water catchment areas in the area
Campaign to save River Bukoola National Environmental Management Authority (NEMA) campaign to save wetlands in Kyotera wetland destruction
