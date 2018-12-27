Wambuzi Reacheal
Netherlands Gov't Partners with Jinja Municipality on Garbage Management

Residents protest against accumulated garbage in Jinja central division in November, profile photo. Wambuzi Reacheal

Residents protest against accumulated garbage in Jinja central division in November, profile photo.

The Dutch Ambassador, Henk Jan Bakker, says in a statement that the 19 months project will enable the beneficiaries to view garbage as a resource rather than a problem.

 

