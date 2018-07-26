In short
Amb. Bakker, says that the funds will be used by KCCA to conduct feasibility studies of the intended re-development. The studies are expected to start in a months time.
KCCA Secures UGX 4 Billion for Redevelopment of Old Taxi Park
