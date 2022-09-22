In short
In a statement published on the NIMD website on Wednesday evening and confirmed by its Country Director Frank Rusa, the Institute noted that as a key partner of Ugandan political parties, it is ready to continue supporting the process toward a new Memorandum of Understanding for IPOD and would only consider continuing to host the secretariat if IPOD is fully inclusive.
Netherlands Institute Withdraws from IPOD Until NUP, FDC Join Top story22 Sep 2022, 08:06 Comments 220 Views Kampala, Uganda Politics Human rights Report
In short
IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.