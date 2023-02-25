In short
According to Philip Dobie, one of the authors ,the new publication will bring about a sustainable agricultural transition towards biodiverse, inclusive, resilient, and safe food systems as opposed to the current farming practices which has caused widespread degradation of land and water resources as well as alarming biodiversity loss.
New Agroforestry Book To Help Transform Food Systems Launched In Arua City
Some of the Authors of the new Agroforestry publication during the launch at Muni University in Arua city
