New Analysis Finds African Women Less Affected by COVID-19

The analysis, based on gender-sensitive COVID-19 epidemiological data provided by countries, reveals that women account for around 41 per cent of COVID-19 cases, but with variations ranging from 31 per cent to Niger to 57 per cent in South Africa. In most countries, women are slightly less likely to die from COVID-19 than men.
New Analysis Finds African Women Less Affected by COVID-195 Mar 2021, 06:59 Comments 146 Views Kampala, Uganda Health Updates
