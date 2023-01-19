Ochola O. Dominic
New Bill Proposes UGX 200m Security Deposit for Money Remittance Businesses

Henry Musasizi, the Minister of Finance in charge of General Duties told URN that the proposed Bill seeks to increase the minimum capital requirement for Forex Bureaus from 20 million Shillings to 50 million Shillings while for money remittance business from 50 million Shillings to 200 million Shillings.

 

