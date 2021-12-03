Sylvia Nankya
New Campaign Launched, to End Rise in Gender-Based Violence Online

3 Dec 2021, 08:34 Comments 237 Views Human rights Report

In short
The 'bodyright' initiative running as part of the 16 Days of Activism against Violence Against Women campaign, highlights that intellectual property is more highly valued and better protected online than images of human bodies, which are often uploaded to the Internet without consent, and used maliciously.

 

