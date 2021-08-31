Michael Wambi
Bayer Launches Cassava Herbicide For Africa

Cassava Demonstration farm in Bulisa undr the livelihood restoration project. Cassava plays a a major stapple among most communities in Uganda

In short
Bayer, German chemical and pharmaceutical company and International Institute For Tropical Agriculture on Tuesday launched a new cassava weed protection product known as Lagon.

 

