New City Markets Accumulate UGX 1.4B Arrears Over Low Revenue Collection

22 Feb 2022, 16:26 Comments 70 Views Gulu, Uganda Business and finance Local government Northern Updates
Gulu Main Market in Gulu City.

In short
The Auditor General’s report indicates that out of the budget of 12.5Billion shillings by the seven markets for the six-year period, only 7.9 billion shillings were collected, representing a performance of only 54 percent.

 

Tagged with: Auditor General's report 2020/21
Mentioned: Gulu Central Market

