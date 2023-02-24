New Community Health Insurance Scheme to Target Village SACCOs, Boda Boda Riders

In short
Streamline Ubuntu, according to its Executive Director Samuel Mugisha says those that enroll will be paying monthly premiums of 2,000 Shillings and access healthcare in various Catholic and Protestant Medical Bureau-run health facilities across the country.
New Community Health Insurance Scheme to Target Village SACCOs, Boda Boda Riders24 Feb 2023, 15:44 Comments 168 Views Kampala, Uganda Health Updates
