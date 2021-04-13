In short
Known as the Africa Digital Address System, ADAS, the platform developed by a Ugandan based tech startup seeks to combat the challenges of providing services to people without proper formal addresses, according to the developers. With it, anyone can create, personalize and possess simple and unique addresses.
New Continental Digital Address Platform Unveiled to Ease Services, Trade
