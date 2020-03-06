EDSON KINENE
07:33

New Coordination Team Divides NRM Leaders in Mbarara

6 Mar 2020, 07:29 Comments 181 Views Mbarara, Uganda Election Politics Breaking news
Milly Babirye Babalanda, the Senior Political Advisor and Personal Assistant to the President on NRM affairs

Milly Babirye Babalanda, the Senior Political Advisor and Personal Assistant to the President on NRM affairs

In short
However, Gerald Agaba, the Chairperson NRM Party Isingiro district, opposed the formation of new coordinators because they will confuse party members.

 

Tagged with: Elections NRM Party
Mentioned: Milly Babirye Babalanda Yoweri Museveni

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.