New Coordination Team Divides NRM Leaders in Mbarara

In short
However, Gerald Agaba, the Chairperson NRM Party Isingiro district, opposed the formation of new coordinators because they will confuse party members.
New Coordination Team Divides NRM Leaders in Mbarara6 Mar 2020, 07:29 Comments 181 Views Mbarara, Uganda Election Politics Breaking news
Milly Babirye Babalanda, the Senior Political Advisor and Personal Assistant to the President on NRM affairs
In short
Mentioned: Milly Babirye Babalanda Yoweri Museveni
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.