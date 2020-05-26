New Coronavirus Testing Labs Redundant with no Reagents

In short
Dr. Jane Ruth Aceng said some of the labs including the mobile ones at the border of Uganda and Kenya in Malaba and the one on the border of Uganda with South Sudan at Elegu have not yet started tests even as everything is intact. She said they are awaiting reagents.
New Coronavirus Testing Labs Redundant with no Reagents26 May 2020, 22:39 Comments 134 Views Kampala, Uganda Health Misc Updates
In short
Tagged with: COVID-19 testing labs
Mentioned: Ministry of Health National Public Health Laboratories Uganda Virus Research Institute - UVRI
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.