Flavia Nassaka
22:50

New Coronavirus Testing Labs Redundant with no Reagents

26 May 2020, 22:39 Comments 134 Views Kampala, Uganda Health Misc Updates
Of the eight laboratories, only two are conducting tests for COVID-19

Of the eight laboratories, only two are conducting tests for COVID-19

In short
Dr. Jane Ruth Aceng said some of the labs including the mobile ones at the border of Uganda and Kenya in Malaba and the one on the border of Uganda with South Sudan at Elegu have not yet started tests even as everything is intact. She said they are awaiting reagents.

 

Tagged with: COVID-19 testing labs
Mentioned: Ministry of Health National Public Health Laboratories Uganda Virus Research Institute - UVRI

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.