New COU Clergy Consecrated

In short
Those consecrated include 4 Deacons, 2 Priests and 25 lay-leaders. This was during a special Ordination Service on Sunday attended by hundreds of Christians at St. Pauls Cathedral, Namirembe.
New COU Clergy Consecrated9 Dec 2018, 17:37 Comments 159 Views Parliament Report
Namirembe Diocese Bishop Wilberforce Kityo Luwalira with some of the newly consecrated lay-priests at St. Paul's Cathedral, Namirembe. Login to license this image from 1$.
