New COVID-19 Wave Patients Deteriorate Faster- Medics

In short
During the first wave, the majority of patients who had moderate to severe forms of the disease were admitted to the high dependency unit and not the Intensive care unit. The patients did not also require constant support on oxygen compared to what the case is today.
New COVID-19 Wave Patients Deteriorate Faster- Medics22 May 2021, 11:33 Comments 134 Views Kampala, Uganda Health Updates
In short
Tagged with: COVID-19 Cases in Uganda COVID-19 Second Wave in Uganda Patients in COVID-19 Second Wave Consume More Oxygen
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.