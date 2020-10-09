Christopher Kisekka
10:10

New Crisis in Schools as Part-Time Teaching is Banned

9 Oct 2020, 09:59 Comments 178 Views Education Report
A teacher attending to learners Courtesy Photo

A teacher attending to learners

In short
The decades-old model that enables private schools to affordably access skills of the best, experienced teachers without paying full salaries is also falling victim to the Covid-19 disruption and will not only lower the standards in the schools but also adversely disrupt the earning of the good teachers, which had kept them in the profession.

 

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.