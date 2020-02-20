In short
On Thursday afternoon, the Education Minister delivered a statement in parliament explaining why the Ministry of Education went ahead to roll out the new curriculum in disregard of the parliamentary resolution halting its implementation.
New Curriculum: MPs, Kadaga Disagree On Education Minister's Statement20 Feb 2020, 21:58 Comments 138 Views Kampala, Uganda Parliament Report
In short
Tagged with: new lower secondary curriculum
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.