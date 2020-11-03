In short
Reports from security personnel in Lamwo district show that SSPDF advanced towards Uganda’s territory in an attempt to raid the Immigration center at Ngomoromo border post to recover impounded motorcycles.
New Details Emerge On Uganda-South Sudan Border Clashes Top story3 Nov 2020, 19:27 Comments 167 Views Lamwo, Uganda Northern Crime Security Updates
Tagged with: Ngomoromo Immigration checkpoint South Sudan People's Defence Forces-SSPD Uganda People's Defence Force [UPDF]
