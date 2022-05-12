Flavia Nassaka
18:41

New Diaper Brands Flood Market amid Mixed Perceptions on Use

12 May 2022, 18:40 Comments 126 Views Kampala, Uganda Health Business and finance Updates

In short
Kitaka says that the most common cause of diaper rash is when a baby's nappy is not changed often as mothers try to save or are busy at work and yet some diapers contain preservative chemicals that some babies are allergic to.

 

Tagged with: The disposable diapers brand
Mentioned: Mulago Hospital Pure Born Daipers Uganda National Bureau of Standards (UNBS)

IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.