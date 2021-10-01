New Drug Shows Potential to Treat Resistant Strains of Malaria

In short
In children with acute uncomplicated malaria, response to treatment with Ganaplacide was similar to the rate observed in patients who received artemether-Lumefantrine control therapy where more than 80% effectiveness was recorded. Ganaplacide also demonstrated similar median parasite-clearing times compared to the control therapy and the solid dispersion formulation was also generally well tolerated in the children.
New Drug Shows Potential to Treat Resistant Strains of Malaria1 Oct 2021, 17:55 Comments 135 Views Kampala, Uganda Health Updates
In short
