New EALA Speaker Ntakirutimana Vows To Deliver On EAC Federation Agenda

In short
While meeting with Speaker Anita Among at Parliament on Wednesday, Ntakirutimana expressed concern that the regional integration agenda has clandestinely remained long overdue after proponents conceived the idea 21 years ago.
New EALA Speaker Ntakirutimana Vows To Deliver On EAC Federation Agenda15 Feb 2023, 17:53 Comments 135 Views Kampala, Uganda Parliament Politics East Africa Updates
In short
Tagged with: East Africa Community – EAC sovereign Government. economic transformation good governance
Mentioned: East Africa Legislative Assembly – EALA
IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.