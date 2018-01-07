Emmanuel Kajubu
New East Ruwenzori Bishop Installed

7 Jan 2018
Archbishop Stanley Ntangali hands over a shepherd's staff to Bishop George Turyasingura. Emmanuel Kajubu

The Reverend Canon George Turyasingura has today been consecrated as the second Bishop of East Ruwenzori Diocese. Bishop Turyasingura replaces Bishop Edward Bamucwanira who has been bishop since 2009 when East Ruwenzori Diocese was curved from Ruwenzori Diocese.

 

