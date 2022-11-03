New Ebola Treatment Unit Set Up in Kassanda As Cases Surge

In short
Kate White, an Emergency Medical Coordinator at, Medical Humanitarian Organization Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF) says they are putting up a twenty-four-bed capacity facility where sixteen will be for suspects and eight for confirmed cases.
Health Minister Dr. Jane Ruth Aceng visited the site where the Unit will be established at Kalwana Church of Uganda in Kassanda
