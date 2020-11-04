New Facility Set Up for African Economies to Access Medical Supplies

In short
Through this, central banks, commercial banks and private businesses that meet the criteria can speedily access financial assistance to import medical supplies as well as agricultural equipment aimed at addressing the food deficit caused by the lockdown.
New Facility Set Up for African Economies to Access Medical Supplies4 Nov 2020, 18:48 Comments 185 Views Kampala, Uganda Health Business and finance Updates
In short
