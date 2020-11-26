New Farming Technology Gives Hope to Fight Hunger in Karamoja

In short
With funding from USAID, NaSARRI has introduced six new varieties of sorghum, millet and green grams, their yields have impressed residents in Napak District. This, according to experts, will reduce hunger crisis in the region that is heavily dependent on food aid from World Food Programme.
New Farming Technology Gives Hope to Fight Hunger in Karamoja26 Nov 2020, 23:14 Comments 126 Views Napak, Uganda Agriculture Science and technology Updates
Tagged with: NaSARRI hunger in karamoja national agricultural research organization new agricultural technologies world food program
