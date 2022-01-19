New Ferry on River Semuliki to Boost Operations Against ADF

In short
The installation of the ferry by the Uganda National Roads Authority-UNRA will connect Uganda and Eastern DRC. It will have the capacity to carry more than 40 tonnes and 150 passengers.
New Ferry on River Semuliki to Boost Operations Against ADF19 Jan 2022, 11:23 Comments 181 Views Butembo, DRC Security Updates
A UNRA enginer giving an update on the progress of the ferry construction work to a team from UPDF and FARDC
