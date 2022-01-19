Basaija Idd
11:32

New Ferry on River Semuliki to Boost Operations Against ADF

19 Jan 2022, 11:23 Comments 181 Views Butembo, DRC Security Updates
A UNRA enginer giving an update on the progress of the ferry construction work to a team from UPDF and FARDC

A UNRA enginer giving an update on the progress of the ferry construction work to a team from UPDF and FARDC

In short
The installation of the ferry by the Uganda National Roads Authority-UNRA will connect Uganda and Eastern DRC. It will have the capacity to carry more than 40 tonnes and 150 passengers.

 

Tagged with: FARDC and UPDF Ferry services
Mentioned: Ferry

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.