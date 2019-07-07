In short
According to Finance Minister Matia Kasaija, all these grim stories told of Ugandans struggling for medical services abroad will soon be history after government embarked on constructing and upgrading health facilities in the country.
New Health Facilities Can’t Stop Medical Tourism-Experts7 Jul 2019, 08:50 Comments 166 Views Kampala, Uganda Health Misc Report
In short
Tagged with: Medical tourism
Mentioned: Ministry of Health
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.