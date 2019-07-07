Flavia Nassaka
08:51

New Health Facilities Can’t Stop Medical Tourism-Experts

7 Jul 2019, 08:50 Comments 166 Views Kampala, Uganda Health Misc Report

In short
According to Finance Minister Matia Kasaija, all these grim stories told of Ugandans struggling for medical services abroad will soon be history after government embarked on constructing and upgrading health facilities in the country.

 

Tagged with: Medical tourism
Mentioned: Ministry of Health

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.