Health Ministry to Introduce Malaria Rapid Diagnostic Kits

4 Dec 2018, 20:07 Comments 152 Views Health Report

Dr. Jimmy Opigo, the Head of Malaria Control Program, says the new RDK will enable the detection of malaria infections as opposed to the disease.

 

