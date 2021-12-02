New Hub to Support Africans Develop Technologies to Fight NCDS Opens

In short
Dr. Ann Aerts who heads the Novartis Foundation that is funding the project told journalists attending a press conference on Thursday that they will initially host 30 start-ups. Among them is a start-up by Ugandan innovator David Lwangwa who is creating a platform for cancer patients to take charge of their treatment using Artificial Intelligence.
New Hub to Support Africans Develop Technologies to Fight NCDS Opens2 Dec 2021, 16:06 Comments 125 Views Kampala, Uganda Health Updates
In short
Tagged with: health tech start ups
Mentioned: Makerere University College of Health Sciences (MakCHS) Norvatis Foundation The HealthTech Hub Africa
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.