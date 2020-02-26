New Humanitarian Peace and Development Project Unveiled in Kyangwali

In short
The Project dubbed “Mutual Inter-Related Resilience programme”-MIRP is a collaboration between four Organizations including Act of Sweden, the Lutheran World Federation, Norwegian Refugee Council and Action Against Hunger of United States.
New Humanitarian Peace and Development Project Unveiled in Kyangwali26 Feb 2020, 20:44 Comments 94 Views Kikube, Uganda Business and finance Misc Updates
The Sweden and Kikuube district officials launching the project on Wednesday at Kikuube district Headquarters.
