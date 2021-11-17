Internet Tax Frustrates SafeBoda Operations in Kampala

In short
Safeboda is accessed by connecting to a mobile application downloaded from the Google Play store for android phones and the App Store and phones that are powered with iOS technology. For the service to work, one has to open the SafeBoda app, which requires the internet, to type in their destination and request a ride.
Internet Tax Frustrates SafeBoda Operations in Kampala17 Nov 2021, 16:37 Comments 140 Views Kampala, Uganda Business and finance Media Breaking news
In short
Tagged with: safe boda on data tax
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.