The two oaths which include the oath of secrecy and that of KCCA Executive Director were administered by the Head of Public Service and Secretary to the Cabinet Dr John Mitala in the presence of the Lord Mayor Erias Lukwago and KCCA councillors.
New KCCA Executive Director Dorothy Kisaka Takes Oath
30 Jul 2020
