New Life Hospice Launches Drive To Construct Palliative Care Center In Arua

Dr. Jacinto Amandua (2nd Right), former Commissioner Clinical Services and founder member New Life Hospice Arua during the Press Conference at the Hospital Boardroom

In short
A drive to raise funds for the construction of a multi-million end to life care center has been launched in Arua to offer services to patients with terminal illnesses in West Nile and neighboring countries.

 

