New Locomotives Complete To Start Work Next Week-URC

In short
Stanley Sendegeya, the Managing Director of URC, says that all is well and the locomotives are good to go. He says that they have already completed the construction and rehabilitation of the triangular sections in Kampala, Jinja and in Tororo district.
New Locomotives Complete To Start Work Next Week-URC13 Nov 2021, 15:58 Comments 232 Views Kampala, Uganda Business and finance Updates
In short
Mentioned: URC
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.