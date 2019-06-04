Brian Luwaga
New Luweero Khadi Calls for Transparency Among Muslim Leaders

Kadhi Ramadhan Mulindwa Nsanja leading Eid El FitrI Prayers on Tuesday at Kasana Mosque

In short
Sheikh Mulindwa says that Muslims are still lagging behind in development and many projects initiated by Uganda Muslim Supreme Council because they have lost trust in their leaders over lack of accountability.

 

