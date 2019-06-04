In short
Sheikh Mulindwa says that Muslims are still lagging behind in development and many projects initiated by Uganda Muslim Supreme Council because they have lost trust in their leaders over lack of accountability.
New Luweero Khadi Calls for Transparency Among Muslim Leaders4 Jun 2019, 15:55 Comments 98 Views Luweero, Uganda Religion Analysis
In short
Tagged with: Transparency accountability development projects
Mentioned: Luweero Muslim District Transparency
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.