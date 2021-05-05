In short
Citizens caught mining without permits commit an offence, according to the draft, and are liable to a fine of one billion Shillings or imprisonment not exceeding seven years or both, upon conviction. The bill also provides for a fine of 100 million Shillings to miners using hazardous substances such as mercury or imprisonment not exceeding three years or both.
New Mining and Minerals Bill Worries Busia Artisanal Miners
