New Mining Policy Could Lead to Revenue Loss- Luweero Leaders

Hussein Kato, the Secretary for Luweero district explains that before the policy, the district, through the licensing act used to collect administrative and license fees from companies engaged in stone quarrying and sand mining. But he hastens to add that the change in policy now places the products under the mining act with the direct control of the Commissioner of Mineral Development.
New Mining Policy Could Lead to Revenue Loss- Luweero Leaders12 Dec 2018, 17:50 Comments 143 Views Luweero, Uganda Local government Analysis
Bangcheng Investment Limited is among the companies which are carrying out stone quarrying in Zirobwe Sub county,Luweero disrict. Login to license this image from 1$.
