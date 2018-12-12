New Mining Policy Could Lead to Revenue Loss- Luweero Leaders

Bangcheng Investment Limited is among the companies which are carrying out stone quarrying in Zirobwe Sub county,Luweero disrict. Login to license this image from 1$.

In short

Hussein Kato, the Secretary for Luweero district explains that before the policy, the district, through the licensing act used to collect administrative and license fees from companies engaged in stone quarrying and sand mining. But he hastens to add that the change in policy now places the products under the mining act with the direct control of the Commissioner of Mineral Development.