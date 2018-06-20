New Mobile Money Tax Bothers Agents

In short
Launched in 2009, mobile money services offered by telecom companies are now used by 19 million Ugandans across the country, to effect the movement of funds in their day to day business and private transactions. They use the service to send and receive money, make payments for utility bills, school fees, and airtime, among others.
New Mobile Money Tax Bothers Agents20 Jun 2018, 15:44 Comments 192 Views Business and finance Report
In short
Tagged with: commercial bank tax mobile money
Mentioned: director of pricewaterhousecoopers uganda francis kamulegeya ninsiima olivia excise duty act
IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.