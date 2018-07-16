In short
Nabilatuk district carved out of Nakapiripirit was operationalised on July 1, 2018. Parliament approved the creation of Nabilatuk district in 2015 alongside several others, whose operationalization was phased. This brings to eight, the number of districts in Karamoja sub-region.
Low Revenues Threaten New Nabilatuk District
